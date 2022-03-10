Have you seen this person? If so, call the Westfield Police Department

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a series of frauds and thefts that occurred at area banks.

According to police, in each instance of the thefts an unknown individual presented a fraudulent government identification at the banks in order to withdraw money from another person’s bank account. Police have not said how much money has been stolen as a result of these fraudulent withdrawals.

The individual shown in the photo released by police has been identified as the person of interest in these cases.

Police ask anyone who has seen this individual or may have information to contact the Westfield Police Department via the Hamilton County Communications Center at (317) 773-1300 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).