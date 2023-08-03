MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with criminal confinement and domestic battery after he allegedly choked and hit a woman multiple times last month.

According to court documents filed on July 27 in Delaware County, 44-year-old Michael Abram was charged with one count of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony, one count of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Other court records stated that Abram was also charged with rape, a Level 3 felony.

The documents claim that Abram strangled the woman three separate times over a two hour period. The woman told police that he also hit her numerous times in the head and kneed her in the side, which caused her to have broken ribs.

After Abram allegedly choked her and hit her, the woman told police she got onto the bed and Abram grabbed her by the neck again and forced her on the ground. She said he told her “I didn’t say you could get up. When I say you get up, you get up.”

The documents stated that Abram would not let her off the ground until after the third time she was strangled even though she “begged him to get off of her.”

According to court records, Abram’s initial hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.