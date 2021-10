WHITELAND, Ind. — Whiteland police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of being involved in a robbery.

The Whiteland Police Department said the robbery took place between 9:45 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 140 S. State Street, where someone took multiple items and cash.

Police added that there were two suspects involved.

Anyone with information should contact WPD by calling 317-535-8100 or emailing tips@whitelandpd.us.