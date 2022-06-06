WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Whitestown man was arrested on child molestation charges after police executed search warrants at his home and place of business, the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday.

John Eric Peterson, age 52, was charged with two counts of level 1 child molesting, one count of level 4 child molesting (fondling or touching with child under 14) and a count of neglect of a dependent.

Police said additional charges are possible.

The investigation into Peterson is ongoing.