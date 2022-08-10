WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case.

Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.

Whitestown police initially indicated that two children were abducted in the case. They later clarified that while two children were found inside the car, only one of them had been abducted from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kenosha police put out a BOLO (“be on the lookout”) for the car as part of their efforts to find the missing child and the suspects.

Whitestown officers spotted the vehicle heading southbound on I-65 around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. In conjunction with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department and Zionsville Police Department, Whitestown police stopped the car near mile marker 2 on I-865 eastbound.

Police characterized the maneuver as a “high-risk stop.”

Whitestown police confirmed the vehicle was the same one wanted out of Wisconsin and found two children unharmed inside. The children were released into custody of DCS, police said. One of them had been at the center of the Wisconsin abduction case.

Ramogi Caldwell (left) and Bresha Goode (right)

Police took two people into custody: Ramogi Caldwell, 23, and Bresha Goode, 21. Both are from South Carolina, police said, and had warrants out of Wisconsin for kidnapping.

Caldwell and Goode were taken to the Boone County Jail, where they’ll await extradition to Wisconsin to face charges in the kidnapping case.