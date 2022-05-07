WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A recent traffic stop in Whitestown yielded over 30 ounces of marijuana, two handguns and over $40,000 in cash.
A Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officer pulled over a blue Alpha Romero on Friday for following too closely and speeding on Interstate 65 NB. While speaking with the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Sheldon Williams of Chicago, the officer said they smelt marijuana odor from the car.
Following a probable cause search of the car, WMPD officers found two Glock semiautomatic handguns, 30 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies, measuring scales, four cell phones and $41,840 in cash. Officers also said they found a conversion device that would turn the semiautomatic handguns fully automatic.
Williams was taken to the Boone County Jail, where he is being held pending recommended charges of:
- Possession of an Automatic Weapon,
- Possession and Dealing of Marijuana, and
- Possession of firearms without a license.
All inmates are presumed innocent until proven guilty.