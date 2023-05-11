BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A woman was arrested in Monroe County after police said she robbed someone at knifepoint at a local Walmart.

A woman called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 3:20 p.m. on May 9 to report an armed robbery. She told police she was shopping at Walmart when a woman came up to her and asked for money while displaying a knife.

The suspect then reportedly took the woman to an ATM in the store and forced her to withdraw cash.

Investigators obtained images of the suspect from surveillance footage.

Police took her into custody when they spotted her in the parking lot near the store’s gas pumps.

The suspect was identified as Tarea Hutchins, 34, of Bloomington.

She was booked into the county correctional center for armed robbery and kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon.

No one was hurt in the incident.