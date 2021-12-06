Woman arrested, accused of impersonating police officer while robbing east side convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested a woman for allegedly impersonating a police officer during a robbery at a convenience store on the east side.

Police were dispatched to the Mini Mart on E. 10th Street on December 1. Investigators said a woman there said she was a police officer, showed a badge and demanded money from the clerk. Police say she stole the clerk’s handgun from behind the counter, as well as money and merchandise.

She also allegedly told the clerk she would be back, and he had to pay to keep out of trouble.

The next day, IMPD received a report that the female suspect was back at the Mini Mart. She was then spotted driving away from the business and stopped in the 1300 block of N. Dearborn Street. Officers say the woman was seen tossing a badge she used to pose as a police officer out of the window as she was stopped.

Police identified the suspect as Tyjwania Spradley, 38.

She was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer, robbery, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Spradley also had an active warrant for theft with a prior conviction.