Scene of shooting on May 17, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a 23-year-old woman in connection with the shooting death of a man Wednesday night.

IMPD responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 3400 block of E. 38th Street, where they learned a man had been shot and taken to a hospital.

The man, later identified as 23-year-old Deante Lamar McKinzie, died from his injuries.

On Friday, IMPD homicide detectives arrested Cynthia Lewis. She was booked on a preliminary murder charge, according to jail records.

Detectives said Lewis emerged as a suspect during their investigation. They did not provide additional information about her alleged role in McKinzie’s death.

The case remains under investigation. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.