Woman arrested in homicide of man found in house fire on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of a man who was found in a house fire on the near east side.

Police arrested 27-year-old Brittany Snelbaker in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Charles Burgess, Jr.

Firefighters originally responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of E. Vermont Street around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, November 5.

Crews located a man inside who was deceased. Due to suspicious circumstances, homicide detectives opened an investigation.

Snelbaker was identified as a person of interest and then arrested.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide formal charges.

