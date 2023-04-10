MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman faces charges in connection with a fatal drug overdose from last year.

Brittany Hahn, 28 is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in methamphetamine. All are felony charges.

According to court documents, Hahn is accused of providing drugs to a 34-year-old Muncie mother who was found dead on Aug. 18, 2022.

Witnesses told police Hahn and another person gave the victim a “shot” shortly before her death.

Hahn, using a Facebook account police linked to her, corresponded with the woman on Messenger. The conversation involved references to drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents. The woman asked Hahn if she could trade a designer purse for drugs.

The conversation started around 8 p.m. on Aug. 17. The two went back and forth for a bit before Hahn messaged that she was on her way to the woman’s home, according to court documents.

A witness reported seeing Hahn at the residence that night. The witness, who was staying with the victim, texted her that “some girl is here waiting for you” at 10:01 p.m.

The woman replied, “Tell her I’m on my way… that’s my friend Britt.”

According to jail records, police arrested Hahn on April 1—more than seven months after the deadly overdose.

Hahn’s most serious charge, dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. Her other two charges are Level 5 felonies carrying a maximum sentence of 6 years.