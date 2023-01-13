INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the accused driver in an incident on the iced over downtown canal that went viral in December.

Biankia Gleason, 33, was officially charged with three separate counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Around 11 p.m. on the night of Christmas, police said Gleason’s car, a Chevy Malibu, became submerged in the canal after the ice broke. Police believe she entered the canal near the Colts Playspace, took a dead end on 10th Street and turned around to go southbound toward New York Street when the car broke through the ice.

Court documents indicate Gleason told police she had no idea she was on the ice and was only following where her GPS told her to go. When an officer checked Gleason’s GPS, the directions reportedly instructed her to go around the canal not onto it.

A woman who had been ice skating on the canal told police she saw a Chevy Malibu car go down an embankment and onto the ice. She and her friends followed the car as it went south because she knew the ice wasn’t as thick on the south end.

The witness told police that when the ice broke and Gleason got out of the car, she heard Gleason say she was confused because she thought she was driving on a road.

Another witness helped Gleason get out of the car and into a nearby hotel to get warm.

When police checked on Gleason, officers detected the smell of alcohol and said she had “watery and bloodshot” eyes.

Gleason failed several field sobriety tests, according to court documents. Her blood alcohol content also was almost twice over the legal limit.