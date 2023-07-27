INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged in Marion County Superior Court in relation to the shooting that killed a 33-year-old man last month on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to court documents filed July 20, 30-year-old Monique Cooley has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting Michael Hess on June 7. According to previous reports, Hess died outside a home belonging to Hess’ aunt, making it the 99th homicide in Indianapolis in 2023.

The affidavit for probable cause said that officers arrived at a home on Kenyon St. around 3:12 p.m. on June 7 and found Hess with a gunshot wound. Hess was then transported to a local hospital. Hess died from his injuries during surgery.

When detectives arrived at the scene of the shooting, they spoke with a number of witnesses. One witness said that they saw a woman stop her vehicle on Kenyon St. who was waving a gun at Hess. The witness said that the woman, later identified as Cooley, shot Hess and got back into her vehicle and drove off.

Police then used video surveillance, as well as witnesses and other background information, to identify the suspect as Cooley, Officers then reviewed Cooley’s cell phone records, which allegedly placed Cooley in the vicinity of where the homicide occurred near the time it occurred.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for the afternoon of Sept. 26 while a jury trial is scheduled for this case on Oct. 2.