INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Indy’s east side and his girlfriend said she witnessed the killing.

Police are still investigating exactly what led to the deadly shooting, but the victim’s girlfriend claims she was here when the shooting happened and knows exactly who pulled the trigger.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, police were called to a dead-end street near 21st and Emerson and found a man shot to death inside a small repair shop which used to be home.

“There was no saving him. He was brutally murdered,” sobbed the victim’s girlfriend Jaclynn Dodson.

Dodson called 911 after the shooting.

She claimed she and the victim had just arrived at the property on Spencer Avenue when they were ambushed by someone they knew.

“I seen the look in his eye, in the shooter’s eye. He was out of his mind,” said Dodson.

Dodson insists she was planning to marry the victim, identified as 29-year-old Wayne Nalley, but she didn’t know what motivated his murder.

Provided photo of Wayne Nalley

“I have no idea. I just know he got shot quick. Everything happened so fast,” said Dodson.

“We have very limited information,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

For their part, police on scene overnight had no suspect information to release and asked for the community’s help to solve the crime, which is why Dodson shared her story.

“We lean heavy on our community in times like this, because it takes us all to ensure our community can remain safe,” said Burris.

“He had a big heart and a lot of people didn’t like that. He helped a lot everybody and a lot people didn’t like that,” said Dodson.

Court records show the victim had been investigated and arrested multiple times for various crimes in recent months. Still, Dodson said there’s absolutely no excuse for someone to take away his life.

She shared a message for his killer.

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself. You took a father. You took a son. You need to be caught and you need to be brought to justice,” said Dodson.

So far this afternoon, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or by email at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov