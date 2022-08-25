BROWNSBURG, Ind. — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Roads 500 E and 800 N.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a 1930’s model Ford passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 500 E when a tractor, traveling southbound, began turning eastbound on 800 N in front of the Ford.

The tractor then struck the vehicle in the front driver’s side. Deputies believe the primary cause of the crash was failure to yield the right-of-way.

The driver and rear passenger of the vehicle were taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. The driver was last known to be in critical condition and the rear passenger, stable.

The front passenger of the Ford, identified as 63-year-old Amy Knapp of Pittsboro, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this incident.