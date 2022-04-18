INDIANAPOLIS – A woman who was shot Thursday has died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Amber J. Rogers.

Police received a partial 911 call about a person shot near 82nd and Lafayette Road on the northwest side in the early morning hours Thursday.

Police found a woman, later identified as Rogers, on the ground outside a home and rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors wouldn’t say what prompted the shooting. The case remains under investigation and as of Monday morning, no one had been arrested.

The shooting was one of two reported just minutes apart during the overnight hours Thursday.

Anyone with information should contact either IMPD or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.