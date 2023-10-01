INDIANAPOLIS — A woman escaped an attempted rape in a wooded area of Indianapolis Saturday, according to reports from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Saturday, Sept. 30 at 4:45 p.m. on a report of an attempted rape near the 7100 block of the Monon Trail.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim that said she reportedly walked off the Monon Trail onto a wooded trail where a man pushed her to the ground. As the woman fought, a Good Samaritan came to help.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477