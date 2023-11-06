LAWRENCE, IN – The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman late Sunday night.

According to Lawrence police, officers received a report around 11:15 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 4400 block of N Franklin. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old black woman who had been hit by a vehicle heading southbound.

Witnesses told police that a white SUV hit the woman as she was crossing Franklin Rd at Records St. The SUV fled the scene after hitting the woman.

The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where she later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).