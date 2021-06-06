Woman found dead on Indianapolis’ near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3400 block of North Kenwood Ave. on a report of a shot fired.

Officers found a woman dead in a yard between two houses in the 3500 block of North Kenwood Ave. Police say her injuries appear to be consistent with a gunshot wound, but the Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

According to IMPD, officers had been patrolling the area following reports of gunshots heard around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police added that preliminary information indicates the incident which led to the woman’s death may have happened sometime throughout the night or early morning hours.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).