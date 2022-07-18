INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Indianapolis after a woman was found dead on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Michigan Street on report of a deceased person on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. Police reported finding an adult female inside who had sustained “injuries consistent with trauma.”

The woman was pronounced dead on scene.

A forensic team has identified and collected potential evidence, IMPD reported, and an autopsy for the woman is scheduled for Monday. The woman’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.