INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street.

A woman was sitting inside her home when she heard gunshots; bullets came flying into the residence.

The woman was hit at least once and taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital. The case remains under investigation.