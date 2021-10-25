Woman hit in leg following drive-by shooting on near northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman suffered a leg wound following a drive-by shooting early Monday morning on the near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3:20 a.m. to the 3200 block of Baltimore Avenue.

IMPD said people were inside a home minding their own business when someone fired shots inside. An adult woman was shot in the leg; police said she was awake and talking afterward.

Investigators said the gunshots came from outside. They didn’t have any information about a suspect.

