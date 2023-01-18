INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired at a home on the near northwest side.
IMPD received the shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on West 31st Street in N. Harding and Elmira streets.
Someone had fired shots at the home, striking a woman inside. Police said she was stable when she was taken to the hospital.
A man and an infant were also inside the home, but they were not injured.
Police have not indicated if the home was targeted. No suspect information has been released either.