CASS COUNTY, Ind. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Michigan Avenue in Logansport around 1:45 a.m. after a 911 call indicated a woman had been shot inside a vehicle. Investigators said a woman was driving on State Road 25 in the 3000 block when a vehicle pulled alongside her and fired shots.

Upon arrival, police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was later transported to a nearby hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 574-753-7800.