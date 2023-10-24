INDIANAPOLIS — A 25-year-old Indianapolis woman is behind bars after police pegged her as the getaway driver in the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in late September that turned into a bloody shootout with police.

On Monday, officers arrested Eriana Morris — almost one month to the day after the deadly shootout occurred on South Missouri Street on Sept. 22. Morris is officially charged with one count of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony.

Booking photo of Eriana Morris (IMPD)

According to past reports, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2200 block of S. Shelby Street on Indy’s near south side shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 22 on report of an armed robbery.

Police arrived and discovered the Dollar General had just been robbed and were given a description of the vehicle the suspects fled in.

IMPD SWAT officers and covert robbery detectives quickly located the suspect vehicle in the 600 block of S. Missouri Street, right near Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indy.

The SWAT team attempted to use a Grappler Police Bumper on the suspect vehicle — which, once deployed, ties up one of the vehicle’s wheels and brings a fleeing vehicle to a skidding stop by locking up its tire.

Police said 27-year-old Ricketz Williams, who was a passenger in the robbery suspect vehicle, opened fire on officers, however. Officers ended up returning fire, with three IMPD officers opening fire on the vehicle and both Williams and Morris, who was behind the wheel, being struck by the gunfire.

Williams was shot multiple times during the shootout and was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died. Morris was also transported to a hospital in critical condition but survived her injuries.

Morris was arrested on Monday after charges were officially filed for her involvement in the armed robbery and a warrant issued for her arrest.

If convicted, Morris faces between three and 16 years in prison.