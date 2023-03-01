INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who was arrested as part of the hanging and torture death of adopted shelter dog Deron will serve less than one year behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges.

According to court records, Sierra Makin pleaded guilty to battery of a public safety officer and obstruction of justice in January. A judge sentenced Makin to three years in prison with one suspended and another to be served on GPS monitoring.

She was also awarded 165 days of jail credit, meaning Mankin will serve less than a year in prison.

As part of Makin’s sentence, she was ordered to have no contact with Zech Thomsen, the man charged with not only hanging and stabbing Deron but who is now accused of the July murder of Vincent Lovett Clifton. She was also ordered to attend anger control counseling.

Booking photos of Sierra Makin and Zech Thomsen

Deron’s gruesome death sparked outrage across Indianapolis with many demanding harsher punishments for animal abusers. Senator J.D. Ford introduced a bill that proposed harsher sentences for offenders who commit animal cruelty. The bill failed recently after a Republican-controlled Indiana Senate committee voted down the proposal citing a worry of cascading penalties if the bill would have passed.

It is worth noting that Makin was never charged with animal cruelty as part of Deron’s death. She was arrested on charges of battery of a police officer, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement. Thomsen is alleged to have hanged and stabbed Deron on the front porch, though witnesses place Makin as one of three individuals who watched the dog be tortured and killed.

Makin reportedly slammed a door on an officer who responded to the home, struck the officer in the face with her fist and bit the officer so hard on his arm that she drew blood. She also reportedly objected, to a degree, to Thomsen killing the dog by stating, “why did you do that we spend so much money on that dude.”

Photo posted of Deron by the Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Thomsen, Makin and Clifford Massey were at the Indianapolis shelter when Deron was adopted. Massey is also charged with abusing Deron, allegedly seen in video swinging at the dog while someone is heard shouting “F*** him up!”

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services confirmed that Deron had been adopted from their care only nine days before he was killed. Deron was only 2 years old and described as an “energetic, affectionate guy” who gave the “best kisses.”

Thomsen currently has a murder trial set for May 15. Massey has a jury trial set for May 10 for his charge of torturing an animal.

