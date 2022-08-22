INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died after being shot early Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were dispatched to the 3800 block of Cooper Square Court around 1 a.m. where they found an unresponsive woman lying in a parking lot.

The woman suffered injuries consistent with gunshots, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arriving.

IMPD homicide detectives investigated the shooting. Police said the person responsible was identified, detained, interviewed and released pending further investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the woman and determine the cause of death.

The shooting remains under investigation.