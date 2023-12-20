ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have arrested a man for criminal confinement following a standoff with the suspect earlier this week.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department were initially called around 3 p.m. on Tuesday to a local motel in the 1300 block of E. 53rd Street in reference to a “disturbance.”

Initial reports from the scene said that 29-year-old Zachary Blaylock removed a woman from a motel room against her will before leaving the area in a black Dodge.

Shortly after this, APD said officers found the car parked outside a residence in the 3000 block of Noble Street. Initially, APD believed Blaylock was inside the home and called out SWAT crews.

During the investigation, police said negotiators were able to make contact with Blaylock and discuss a safe return of the female. Blaylock, however, was not found.

Then, the next day on Dec. 20, detectives continued the investigation and got search and felony arrest warrants filed for Blaylock. Later on Thursday, around 6:30 p.m., the Anderson SWAT Team and APD officers returned to the 3000 block of Noble Street to execute one of the search warrants.

Zachary Blaylock mugshot

During this time, APD said officers found Blaylock inside the home and were able to take him into custody after a brief standoff.

Blaylock was subsequently booked into the Madison County Jail, APD said, and was charged with felony criminal confinement.

Anyone with additional information on this situation are being asked to contact APD Det. Brett Webb by calling (765) 648-6731. To remain anonymous, call (317) 262-TIPS.