INDIANAPOLIS — A woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday after she allegedly supplied a firearm to a man that was used in a triple homicide in 2021.

Alicia Duff, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with providing a firearm to an ineligible person who receives the firearm and uses it in a murder. She was sentenced to nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction but will serve six years after a plea agreement.

Alicia Duff booking photo

According to previous reports, Duff was accused of buying ammunition and a gun for 40-year-old Chad Grimball that were used to kill three people in the 400 block of East Walnut Street in Lebanon.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Grace Bishop, 20-year-old Brannon Martin and 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr., all of Lebanon.

According to court documents, Grimball was found guilty of three counts of murder, along with a count each of carrying a handgun without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

He was later sentenced to 195 years in prison.

Court documents revealed that Duff reportedly told police she was aware of Grimball being unable to own or purchase a gun due to being convicted of a felony in April 2016.

In addition, a police investigation revealed footage of Duff going to the Rural King in Frankfort with Grimball, where they can be seen purchasing the handgun less than three weeks before the shooting.

Purchase records also showed Duff’s credit card and signature on a receipt for ammunition bought at a gun store in Lebanon one week after the couple purchased the handgun. Security video also revealed the two at Walmart buying a gun cleaning kit only 10 minutes prior.

Court documents indicated that the shooting was a result of an ongoing feud involving one of the victims and a friend of Grimball’s who was in jail on unrelated charges. The friend reportedly told the suspect that people at the jail were accusing him of cooperating with police and being a snitch. He believed one of the victims was behind the rumors.

Grimball and his friend talked to each other on the phone before and after the murders.

According to court documents, Duff also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years. The count will run concurrently with the gun charges.