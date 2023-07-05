NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle woman was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to neglect last Thursday.

The case stems from the investigation into the death of a 4-year-old boy in 2020. The judge imposed a 30-year sentence which is the maximum penalty under the terms of the agreement.

Court docs reveal new details about the neglect and murder of Henry Co. 4-year-old, grandmother speaks out

Court documents show 37-year-old Michelle Maylee Key pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 1 Felony.

Key was the girlfriend of 31-year-old Jacob Thomas Davis when they were originally charged with murder and neglect of a dependent after his son, 4-year-old Darrien Davis died in January at a trailer home off Glenwood Drive.

Jacob Davis (left) and Michelle Key (right)

The father called the police after he said he found Darien unresponsive in the living room. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The probable cause affidavit stated that when the boy died, the trailer’s thermostat was set at 90 degrees and the temperature inside was 85 degrees.

Darien’s body was hot and entering a stage of rigor and livor mortis. An autopsy concluded he died as a result of dehydration, malnutrition and neglect.

Davis negotiated a deal that had the murder count dismissed and pleaded guilty to neglect last December and was later sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Key also negotiated a deal last Thursday which dropped the murder charge and she pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The judge accepted the plea and sentenced Key to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

She was given a jail credit of 1,473 days.