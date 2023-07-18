INDIANAPOLIS — An Indy woman was sentenced to six years at the Indiana Department of Corrections (IDOC) after leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in 2022.

Michaela Voyles was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last month to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Level 4 Felony. Voyles was sentenced to six years but will serve less after suspensions and jail credits detailed in the court documents.

The deadly incident happened on March 18, 2022 and Indianapolis police were called to East Troy Avenue on the city’s southeast side to find the victim, 59-year-old Carol Miller who died on the scene.

IMPD stated they found the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of Fox Glen Drive and Copper Hill Drive. Pieces recovered at the scene matched the vehicle.

Voyles reportedly came out, asking “what was going on” when a tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle for investigation. She originally denied knowing anything when police asked her about the crash.

Court documents stated Voyles told her mother “Mom, they are about to lock me up.” After learning she ran over someone and the person died, police say they went inside the home and that’s when Voyles told her side of the story.

Voyles explained that she went to drop her sister off at the airport early that morning. On her way back, she got off on Southeaster Avenue stating she didn’t know about hitting someone. Police confirmed the story through social media photos.

After speaking with a witness, they added the vehicle driven by Voyles was weaving in and out of traffic erratically. The driver approached them attempting to pass several times.

Eventually, that’s when they saw the car hit a woman walking at the East Troy Avenue intersection at a “high rate of speed” before continuing without stopping.

Voyles was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury. She pled guilty last month but much of her six-year sentence was suspended due to jail credits and pretrial home detention.