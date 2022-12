RICHMOND, Ind. — A woman was found dead early Saturday morning in Richmond, the Richmond Police Department announced.

At about 4 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Randolph Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a deceased woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, RPD said. She was identified as 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox.

An investigation into her death is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information is available.