INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a woman Monday night.

Police say they responded to the 10100 block of 33rd St. on a report of shots fired just before Midnight.

When officers arrived they located an adult woman that had been shot. Medics arrived to render aid, but pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

A household told police that they found the victim in front of their residence and pulled the victim inside to try and help.

Police do believe the attack was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD or contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.