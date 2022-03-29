INDIANAPOLIS — A female shooting victim turned to an Indianapolis fire station for help after police say she was shot in the hand late Monday.

Police got a report of shots fired around 11:40 p.m. A woman then turned up at IFD Station 2 at 4120 N Mitthoefer Road. Officials say she had been shot in the hand when someone fired a gun at a vehicle she was in.

She was taken to the hospital and was last described as stable.

IMPD is investigating where the actual shooting took place. They say the incident possibly occurred in the 10000 block of Ellis Drive.