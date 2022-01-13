Woman shot in head in Bloomington; police search for suspects

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Wednesday in Bloomington, the Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday.

At about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to North Illinois Street and North Illinois Court after callers reported gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived to find a 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a shattered passenger-side window. Inside the Jeep police found a 29-year-old woman lying in the rear seat with a gunshot wound to her head.

Officers removed the woman and administered medical care until an ambulance arrived. She was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. BPD said Thursday afternoon that she is currently listed in critical condition.

Police said investigators were able to determine that a van and a passenger car fled the area immediately after the shooting. BPD believes those inside the two vehicles were involved in the incident. Officers later were able to find both the van and the passenger car but no suspects.

“Officers did speak with several people who live in the vicinity, but received little information from possible witnesses,” BPD said in a release.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.