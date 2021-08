INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on the east side.

IMPD officers responded to the 50 block of S. Linwood Ave at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot.

A 29-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to her temple. Police believe she was inside a residence when she was shot, and the shooter was outside.

Police have not released any suspect information.