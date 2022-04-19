INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old woman will serve nearly half a century behind bars after pleading guilty to shooting and killing an Indianapolis business owner in 2020.

Kayla Blankenship pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul Edmonds prior to her trial that had been scheduled to start on Monday. As part of the plea agreement, Blankenship will serve a 45-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to court documents, Blankenship had met with Edmonds, who owned and operated a jewelry and coin business, on Sept. 25, 2020, in order to sell him coins. The two were in Edmonds’ vehicle in the 5900 block of Brookville Road for approximately 30 seconds before Blankenship shot him in the stomach.

Blankenship fled the scene following the shooting, according to authorities, while Edmonds, 78, went to a nearby restaurant for help. Edmonds was still alive when police arrived on scene, providing crucial information to officers.

Authorities said Blankenship had a .45 caliber handgun in her purse upon her arrest. The rounds contained within the gun matched a spent shell casing located at the crime scene.