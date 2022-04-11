INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been sentenced to over 30 years in prison after court documents say she killed a 3-month-old baby while shooting at her boyfriend.

36-year-old Ivory Smith was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter and one count of criminal recklessness in February. On Monday, she was sentenced to a combined 32 years in prison.

The shooting incident that resulted in Smith’s sentencing took place on Guilford Avenue on the near north side of Indianapolis in August of 2019. According to records, Smith dialed 911 after the shooting, then waited and met police at her doorway to explain exactly what led up to the violence.

Police said when they arrived on scene, Smith told them she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend William Wilson, a tattoo artist known affectionately by friends and family as “Corn Bread.”

William Wilson (Photo provided by family friend)

The affidavit said after Smith grabbed a gun during the fight “William began pacing and told Ivory to ‘do it’.” The court records allege she shot William multiple times and after he tried running away she thought he went to his 62-year-old mother’s bedroom.

Police said that Smith “stopped in the doorway and began shooting at William’s mother, Deborah Cooper.” At the time, Cooper was laying down with William’s 3-month-old nephew, Kahdor Wilson.

Kahdor Wilson (Photo provided by family friend)

The nephew Kahdor was shot and killed, according to documents. The 62-year-old Cooper was shot in the wrist.

Ivory admitted that “she only stopped shooting when the gun went empty and heard Deborah say her name”. “That’s when Ivory realized she shot Deborah,” police said.

According to Ivory’s story, police said that while she intentionally shot her boyfriend, she didn’t intend to kill his young nephew.

According to court records, Smith will serve her sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections. She has already served 962 days while awaiting sentencing, earning her an additional 320 days of jail credit.