MARION, Ind. — Marion police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect who walks with a walking stick and drives a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

According to the Marion Police Department, on Sunday at approximately 1:22 a.m. a female suspect dressed in black and wearing a mask and sunglasses walked into Country Mark Gas Station on W. 2nd Street and demanded money from the register while displaying a handgun.

Police released photos of the robbery suspect which shows the woman walking with a walking stick.

Photos of robbery suspect released by Marion PD

Photos of robbery suspect released by Marion PD

Police said the woman left the gas station in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion police at (765) 662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.