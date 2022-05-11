KOKOMO, Ind. – A cell phone may have prevented a Kokomo shooting from being worse.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called to 2900 N. Apperson Way around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday after a fight between two women resulted in gunfire. One of the women left in a red vehicle.

A few minutes later, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Jay Street where they found a woman with a gunshot wound and learned she’d been involved in the fight.

The woman had been shot in the thigh; police said the bullet struck the cell phone in her pocket, reducing the severity of her injury.

Police arrested 29-year-old Audrey Gillem on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

The woman who was shot, identified as 28-year-old Patricia Cooper, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Cass County in a marijuana possession case.