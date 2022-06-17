INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has ruled a woman’s death in March to be a homicide.

On March 15, police were sent to the 4700 block of E. 10th Street for a report of a deceased person. Police found a woman who had injuries consistent with trauma. She was pronounced deceased by medics.

An autopsy was performed on March 16, and the cause and manner of death were pended.

The coroner’s office determine the death was a homicide on June 16.

Police have not revealed more information, including the manner of the injuries or the woman’s identity.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

They can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.