INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are now investigating a woman’s death on the east side as a homicide.

IMPD crews were called around 4 p.m. Friday to a commercial construction and railway area in east side Indianapolis after it was reported that a person was dead. Upon arrival, officers found an adult woman with trauma injuries in the 1000 block of S. Emerson Avenue.

The woman, IMPD said, was pronounced dead on scene by IEMS crews. Her death was ruled a homicide and IMPD homicide detectives responded to take over the investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the woman to determine an official manner and cause of death, IMPD said. The woman has not yet been identified by police.