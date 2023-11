LAWRENCE, IN – Lawrence Police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Wednesday night.

Police say that they responded to a call of a person shot just before 11p.m. in the 4600 block of Normal Ave. When officers arrived they found a 27 year old woman that had been shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe an altercation outside the victim’s house led to the shooting.

At this time Lawrence police does not have a suspect in custody, or if the victim knew the suspect.