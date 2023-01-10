INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who survived being shot at an Indianapolis gas station is talking about the alleged attempted carjacking she said led to a shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday night and left one man dead and one woman injured.

After being released from the hospital, the woman claimed she was shot on accident after a bystander tried to protect her from a would-be car thief.

The violence took place at Marathon gas station on Thompson Road.

Police were called to a homicide that started when a woman walked outside and saw a stranger pulling on her door handle, trying to force his way into her SUV.

“I was like, ‘Can you move away from the door? My kids are in here, and I’m just trying to get home,'” recalled Courtney Hall.

Hall, who asked that we not show her face, claimed because her four young kids were in the back seat, she refused to cooperate with the suspect, who then assaulted and threatened her.

“I was fighting him, and then he took two steps back and was like, ‘I don’t want to have to do this,’ and he pulled a gun out and pointed it at me,” said Hall.

Hall said that’s when she screamed for help.

“And this man who was walking out of the gas station and was like, ‘What are you doing to her? Get off of her,'” said Hall.

Police claim that bystander then shot and killed 26-year-old Devan Dungan. The shooter stayed on scene and cooperated.

Hall believes Dungan arrived to the Marathon in a black Buick, which had been reported stolen in a carjacking involving different victims at a business on Mann Road. That crime happened just a half hour before the deadly shooting.

“I’m never stopping at a gas station at night again,” said Hall. “I haven’t stopped thinking about it.”

During the terrifying ordeal, one bullet tore through Hall’s driver’s-side door.

Her wrist and arm remain bandaged after she was hit by two bullets, but she still praised the bystander who fired the shots for stepping in to help.

“Yeah, I was real thankful because I don’t know what would have happened if that man wasn’t there to help me,” said Hall.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to decide if any criminal charges should be filed against the shooter.

Police said the man was questioned and released without being arrested.