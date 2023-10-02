MUNCIE, Ind. – A man was arrested after police said he reportedly strangled and battered a woman he was dating.

Kyle Frank Stewart, 35, was preliminarily charged with strangulation, Level 6 Felony; and domestic battery, Level 6 Felony.

On Oct. 1, Muncie police were called to a home off the 1300 block of ½ East 22nd Street on the reports of domestic violence.

Dispatch told officers that the 911 caller was whispering and a man in the background could be heard yelling expletives; “you done f***ed up” and “does it f***ing matter.”

Kyle Frank Stewart booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

Court documents stated when police showed up, they saw Stewart, the woman and a friend of Stewart. He claimed he invited his friend to help de-escalate the situation.

The woman was reportedly nervous to speak with police while Stewart was in the other room, so officers took her outside.

Police said she claimed that Stewart scratched her several times out of frustration and put his hands on her throat, pinning her up against the wall. The woman added that Stewart had abused her for months but she had never called 911.

Stewart reportedly became upset and destroyed the home due to his “severe anger issues.”

The probable cause said police then questioned Stewart about the situation. He claimed that the couple were watching a movie and drinking and that the woman sent him outside so she could be alone.

That’s when Stewart said the woman grabbed their electric chainsaw and began destroying the house. Stewart said she also turned the chainsaw on him. He said he only pushed her away when she was close to him.

Stewart denied choking or striking the woman. The friend couldn’t confirm details of the incident, saying he arrived after the couple was already separated.

Investigators said Stewart didn’t have any visible injuries but did document injuries on the woman, consistent with her statement.

Stewart was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

No initial hearing has been scheduled.