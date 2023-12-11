GREENWOOD, Ind. — An 18-year-old is dead following a shooting in Greenwood which police are investigating as a homicide.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, in the Central Park neighborhood in Greenwood, police found an 18-year-old shot to death inside a car parked on Liberty Way Drive.

That victim was identified by the Johnson County coroner as Ethan David. The victim lived on the south side of Indianapolis.

Police are still investigating exactly what led to the deadly shooting. At the same time, the victim’s family said they’re devastated by the death, which took place in a neighborhood that normally does not see much violence.

The shooting occurred next to a small private park. Neighbors who live across the street told investigators they heard at least one gunshot and saw two people running away from the scene.

Despite repeated requests for comment, Greenwood police declined to talk about the case on camera.

The motive for the killing remains a mystery, but clearly no place is immune to violence.

“Guns and bullets don’t have a racial agenda or geographical agenda. Wherever it’s fired, it’ll cause harm. I think we’ve got to get away from thinking this is an inner-city issue. This is an American issue,” said Kendall Wyatt with Young Lions Action Network.

While homicides in Greenwood remain rare, so far this year Indianapolis has seen 35 homicides involving someone 18 years old or younger. That includes 23 juvenile victims.

Kendall Wyatt believes easy access to illegal guns, the lack of parental involvement and many other preventable causes are driving those record-breaking numbers.

“Young people don’t understand the long-term implications of their decisions until they’re 25,” said Wyatt. “My frustration is to pretend we can’t do anything about it. That’s frustrating because we can do something about it.”

Because this remains an active ongoing investigation, anyone with information on the case is asked to contact either Greenwood police or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.