Former Zionsville firefighter charged with sexual misconduct involving a juvenile

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Zionsville firefighter has been charged for sexual misconduct with a juvenile.

According to court documents, Scott Mamaril, 32, began sexual relations with a female juvenile at the end of 2020.

The victim said that the sexual interaction began as just texts between the two but then escalated into sexual encounters. The victim told investigators the interactions would occur at her mother’s house and Scott’s parent’s house.

Based on the victim’s date of birth, Officer Jensen Fionda with the Cicero Police Department was able to determine that some of the sexual acts occurred when the victim was 15-years-old.

Multiple adult pornography photos were found on both Scott’s phone and the victim’s phone. Photos were sent from Mamaril to the juvenile.

Major Grishaw of Cicero Police asked Scott if he would like to make a voluntary statement in regards to the accusations against him. Scott declined.