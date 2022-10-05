INDIANAPOLIS — A former Zionsville firefighter paramedic has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sex abuse material.

According to court documents, Daniel Stevens, 48 of Whitestown, was a firefighter paramedic in Zionsville and was also employed by a local hospital in Indianapolis.

Unbeknownst to his employers and sans their consent, Stevens used their internet connection to distribute many images and videos that showed child sex abuse to others over social media.

He also used his tablet to store more images and videos, thousands according to court documents, depicting “pre-pubescent children engaged in sexually explicit content”. Some of the images and videos showed children as young as infants, babies, and toddlers.

Court documents reveal that Stevens also viewed and saved material that depicted sadomasochistic sexual abuse of children.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. U.S District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered that Stevens be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years following his release from federal prison. Stevens is also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to each of the minor victims depicted in the images and videos he distributed and possessed.

Stevens must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.