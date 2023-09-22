BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A 31-year-old Zionsville man was arrested again when he was on probation after he pleaded guilty to two counts of pointing a firearm during a March 2022 standoff.

According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Schuhler was arrested in Marion County on Thursday on a preliminary charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony. This comes after Schuhler was apprehended after an hours-long standoff at a home in Zionsville in March 2022.

According to previous reports, Schuhler was sentenced to about 1.5 years in prison but was given credit and time served. Schuhler was also sentenced to more than 1,000 days probation. Officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with FOX59/CBS4 that this incident occurred when Schuhler was on probation when the Thursday incident occurred.

Earlier this month, the release said that Schuhler used social media and e-mail to accuse Boone County officials of covering up a death investigation of a past girlfriend, as well as other “miscellaneous outlandish misconduct” by officials. Because of the “ominous tone” of the communications, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office chose to “actively monitor the situation” and open an investigation.

On Thursday, the release claimed that Schuhler sent an email to Boone County Sheriff Tony Harris advising that “money needed to be provided to his family for the cost of living and that if he was not taken seriously, he would ‘slowly kill’ officers involved in his accusations.”

Schuhler was then apprehended in Marion County Thursday afternoon.