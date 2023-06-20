INDIANAPOLIS — A Zionsville woman has been charged with felony arson and is accused of setting fire to a house in Indianapolis in December 2020.

Leslee Pettitt-Myers, 51, also faces an additional charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Her husband, Michael Myers, faces one charge of obstruction of justice.

According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, a home in the 7000 block of West 93rd Street in Indianapolis went up in flames on Dec. 10, 2020.

Fire crews who put out the blaze determined an accelerant had been used on the first floor to ignite the fire.

Neighbors told investigators a Tesla Model X was spotted fleeing the area shortly before the fire broke out. The Telsa crashed into a street sign during its hasty retreat and a neighbor was able to write down a partial license plate number.

Court documents reveal that investigators were able to track the Tesla to Pettitt-Myers. Investigators even found photographs on her Facebook page that showed her in the same model Tesla. Cell records also placed Pettitt-Myers in the area where the arson occurred.

Investigators said Michael Myers took the Tesla to a repair shop in Kentucky and told the employees he didn’t want the damage reported to an insurance company.

Investigators also determined that Pettitt-Myers had a connection to the home she is accused of setting fire to.

According to court records, a neighbor said Pettitt-Myers’s mother previously lived in a home adjacent to the arson site. A realtor told investigators Pettitt-Myers was upset after she ended up selling her mother’s home in December 2019 for $35,000 less than the original listing.

The arson victim confirmed to investigators that Pettitt-Myers was his former neighbor and that the two had been involved in verbal arguments in the past. The victim said Pettitt-Myers had been upset over the unkempt condition of the properties.

A warrant was initially issued for Pettitt-Myers’ arrest but court records show the warrant has since been recalled.

Pettitt-Myers has been ordered to appear in court on June 26 for her initial hearing.